PCB, BAT partnership gathers £460,000 for mental health programme

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and British Asian Trust (BAT) partnership generated 460,000 pounds for mental health programme in Pakistan.

This partnership that was launched in London on April 25 is a three-year partnership and money generated will be spent in Pakistan. The BAT will continue to raise money their Pakistan mental health programme throughout Ramadan. BAT Chief Executive Richard Hawkes wrote to the PCB and provided the update, while also appreciated the friendly attitude of the Pakistan players.

Sarfraz opened the proceedings by reciting Quran, while Mickey Arthur attended a panel discussion on mental health issues as well as World Cup.