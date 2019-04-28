Uzbek rugby team reaches Lahore

LAHORE: Uzbekistan rugby team has reached the city to feature in two test matches of Asian Rugby Championship Division III-C.

Addressing a press conference here at a local hotel on Saturday, Pakistan Rugby Union President Arid Saeed sees the arrival of Uzbek team as a steppingstone in arrival of several more international teams to Pakistan. Supported by Servis Tyres and DHL, the two match series of championship will be played at rugby academy at Lahore Cantt on April 28 (Sunday) and May 1 (Wednesday) at 4 pm. Asian rugby representative Mathew Cor, Pakistan 15 a side captain Kashif Khawaja, head coach Shakeel Ahmed Malik, executive committee member Salman Muzaffar and service manager Syed Mauzzam Ali Shah were also present during the briefing.

Saeed informed that officials from four countries will be officiating the matches. He further informed that their wish was to conduct the matches at the Punjab stadium but the pitch for not being of an international standard, they are now being conducted at Lahore Cantt. He further said that the national team is a blend of talented players picked after trials held at various parts of the country and eight of the players are featuring in international game for first time. Kashif hoped their team will qualify for division II after their win over Uzbek team. “PRU is doing every bit to raise the game from the grass root level with its players development programme.