Sun Apr 28, 2019
Sports

LAHORE: An exhibition baseball match was played between Pakistan U-15 Green and Pakistan U-15 Red at Islamabad. Pakistan Green beat Pakistan Red 1 – 0. For Pakistan Green Fayyaz score 1 run. The match was played for the preparation of Pakistan U-15 Team for the participation in BFA U-15 Asian Baseball Championship to be held in China from August 19 – 25, 2019. World top teams Japan, Korea, China, Taiwan and Hong Kong are participating in the event. Top 2 teams will participate in U-15 Baseball World Cup 2020.

Sh. Mazhar Ahmad Secretary General Pakistan Federation Baseball informed that an exhibition match was played at Baseball Ground Pakistan Sports Complex Islamabad. U-15 players of National Baseball Academy, Yousafzai Baseball Academy KP and players from NMA (FATA) participated in the match. Baseball players of Pakistan Army were also present there. Akbar Hussain Durrani, Federal Secretary IPC was the chief guest and Arif Ibrahim Director General Pakistan Sports Board was the Guest of Honor. Syed Fakhar Ali Shah President PFB also presented souvenir to the chief guest.

