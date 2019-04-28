close
Sun Apr 28, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
April 28, 2019

Pak U-19 tour to Sri Lanka postponed

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
April 28, 2019

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board on Saturday confirmed Sri Lanka Cricket has postponed the upcoming U-19 cricket series and, as such, the training camp, which was in progress in Karachi, has ended.

The Pakistan U-19 side was scheduled to travel to Colombo for two four-day and three one-day matches on Tuesday, 30 April. PCB Director – International, Zakir Khan, said: “We have received confirmation from Sri Lanka Cricket, who have expressed their inability to host the Pakistan U-19 cricket team as per the original schedule due to earlier this week’s tragic events.

“The two boards are now working on alternate options, including the possibility of a series prior to the Pakistan U-19’s tour of South Africa in June. As soon as these details are confirmed, the PCB will make a formal announcement.”

