close
Sun Apr 28, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
April 28, 2019

Shadab returns from London tomorrow

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
April 28, 2019

LAHORE: Pakistan wrist spinner Shadab Khan will return to Islamabad from London on Monday following his appointment with Dr Patrick Kennedy, world renowned gastroenterologist and hepatologist with a special interest in liver disease in elite sportsmen.

Shadab has been put on medication and has also been advised complete rest for two weeks, following which he will undergo another round of blood tests in Lahore. Following tests in two weeks time, there will be more clarity on his availability for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports