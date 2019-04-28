Right Approach favouirte for Hunza Cup today

LAHORE: All the eyes would be on the Right Approach in Hunza Cup which is the featured race of 35th day meeting at the Lahore Race Club for Sunday.

As order of the day’s running with their acceptance for April 28 other than the cup race, it is decorated with six Kashmir Plate races. The first four races are of a miles’ run while the remaining three are of 1100 metres distance.

Right Approach, which is the favouirte pony of the cup race, is an experienced animal of the age of five years with a blood line of American breed. Its closest challenger would be Sinner and Sparking in the race.

In the first race favourite for win is Free My Heart, place Lovey Dovey and fluke Baa Aytbar while other participants are Daniel Bryan, Naroobi, Bea Adab, Goloo Prince, Bet of The Day and Head Line.

Second race favourite for win is Hamayoon Choice, place Nice Moon and fluke She Is Rawal while other participants are Safdar Princess, Butt The Great, After Hero, Gotti and Kali Ghatta.

Third race favourite for win is Neeli The Great, place Nice One and fluke Afzaal Choice while other participants are Great Khan, Easy Catch, Sonay Ki Chirya, Khan Gull, Maradona, Mohallay Dar, Bright Life and Sheba.

Fourth race favourite for win is Khan Jee, place Wahab Choice and fluke Chota Sain while other participants are Hearts Cry, Lovely Poma, Zoag-e-Yageen, Aie Muskan, Only Jutt, Chan Punjabi, Shan. Princess, Secret of Life, Tell Me and Red Eagle.

Fifth race is Hunza Cup and favourite for win is Right Approach, place Sinner and fluke Sparking while other participants are Welcome Horne, Pockets, Sayeen Jee, Khan Jan and Miss Bulbul.

Sixth race favourite for win is Costa Rica, place Four Chaar Hai and fluke Abdullah Princess while other participants are Legacy, Jharra, Sea Horse, Miss Mohni Road, User and Cameo.

Seventh race favourite for win is Missing My Love, place Rashk-e-Qamar and fluke One Four Seven while other participants are Helena, Sport Model, Wind Talker, Miss Ravi Road, Baab-e-The Rani, Banjo, Vegas, Golden Stamp and Natalia.