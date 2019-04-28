Students display artworks made of trash

LAHORE : The Inter-University Environmental Competitions 2019 were held at Government College University (GCU) with the theme of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The students from different universities of Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan put on display artworks made of trash. From plastic bottles to card boxes, students utilised different kinds of waste materials and recycled them into beautiful works of art for the competitions organised by GCU’s Environmental Protection Society in collaboration with WWF-Pakistan. The event also included documentary and short films contest and poster exhibition. “We need to promote recycling of all kinds of waste material in different possible ways,” said Aleena Naveed and Sarah Bhatti from Kinnaird College who bagged the first prize for their out of the box idea and presentation. Maryam Tariq from GCU, Lahore, secured second position. Raiba Sajid, Ezza Naeem, Nooria Ikram, Sheeza and Zuberiya Rasheed from Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) won the third position at the trash to product competition.

The original, beautiful, and thought-provoking documentaries in the documentary competition raised awareness about the serious environment related issues. The documentary directed by Omer Nafees, 'Pile of Mud, Ounce of Gold' won the Special “Gbox Sustainable Prize” among all the three categories.

Whereas, a documentary 'The Soliloquy' by Muhammad Shoaib from Army Medical College, Rawalpindi, secured first position. Hafiz M. Umer from GCU secured second position for his film, 'River Ravi: My Story' and third position was bagged by two participants Omer Nafees from NCA for his film 'Pakistan is flying' and Ali Khan from GCU for 'Kasak'.

The best poster award was won by Sadia Sarwar of GCU, Lahore, while Ramsha Azim from UVAS secured second position in poster competition. Addressing the prize-distribution ceremony, Dr Faiza Sharif, adviser of Environment Protection Society, said about 150 students from 30 universities participated in the event to highlight the threats to the biodiversity.

GCU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah visited the display of posters and trash to products and appreciated the contestants for raising awareness on diverse environmental issues among the general public. He also lauded the GCU’s Environment Protection Society for its efforts of engaging the youths in raising awareness about the environmental issues and their possible solutions.