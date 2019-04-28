close
Sun Apr 28, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
April 28, 2019

Call to use social media for peace

Lahore

LAHORE : Social media can promote peace, brotherhood and create harmony among youths of Pakistan. After an increasing role of social media, the government will have to devise a strong and effective policy on it, said experts in a penal discussion on “Social Media and Message of Peace.”

Analysts emphasized the importance of social media and said it had eliminated distances and the world became a global village. Youth or anyone cannot be allowed misuse of social media. Additionally, character assassination of anyone and hate material have spread extremism in society. It is the need of the hour to curb extremism on social media. Social media should be included in our syllabus so that the sense of responsibility could be produced among youths. Youths of our country can be ambassadors of peace. Peaceful students guarantee a progressive and peaceful face of our country, they added. Dr Imrana Mushtaq said that Pakistan is a peaceful country. This image of Pakistan can be promoted in the comity of nations by promoting positive use of social media. Youths need to change their preferences, she said.

