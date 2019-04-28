People urged to ensure vaccination of children

LAHORE : Parents should not compromise on immunisation of their children as it saves their children from vaccine-preventable diseases and disabilities.

This was appealed by paediatricians in a statement issued on World Immunisation Week.

Dr Muhammad Ashraf Sultan, professor of paediatrics and member of National Immunisation Technical Advisory Group (NITAG), Pakistan, said, “Vaccines are one of the best known intervention to prevent deaths and to reduce disease burden on children. Vaccines are also considered to be a major tool to eliminate/eradicate diseases such as smallpox, polio and measles. Vaccines are provided free of cost through the national programme in Pakistan. It is estimated that immunisation saves 2-3 million lives every year. Unfortunately, around 19.5 million infants worldwide are still missing out on basic vaccines. If the optimum rate of immunisation is not maintained, the diseases prevented by vaccinations will return, he added.

While highlighting the facts about vaccine-preventable diseases in Pakistan, he said “In Pakistan, rotavirus leads to hospitalisation of one out of three infants and almost every child gets infected with rotavirus by their fifth birthday.” Moreover, pneumococcal meningitis is the most common form of meningitis and the most serious form of bacterial meningitis. Very young children – as young as a few months old and up to the age of 2, are at the highest risk of pneumococcal meningitis.

Similarly, polio is a highly infectious viral disease that can cause irreversible paralysis. Measles is a highly contagious disease caused by a virus, which usually results in a high fever and rashes, and can lead to blindness, encephalitis or death. Hepatitis B is a viral infection that attacks the liver, he added.

Dr Sajid Maqbool, a seasoned paediatrician, stressed on the need for vaccination and said, “Vaccination can reduce the usage of some antibiotics. Vaccines activate antibodies that fight off the disease at hand, without actually giving you the disease. Vaccines are the most affordable solution when it comes to preventing certain health hazards, he added.

He said that in Pakistan Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) was established in 1978. EPI currently aims to vaccinate approximately six million children aged up to 11 months against 10 target diseases: childhood tuberculosis, polio, diphtheria, Pertussis, diarrhea, hepatitis B, aemophilus influenza type-B (HIB), pneumonia, measles and tetanus.

He stressed that every stakeholder would have to play their role to get children vaccinated.

basic right: Post Graduate Medical Institute and Ameer Uddin Medical College Principal Prof. Dr. Muhammad Tayyab has said that timely and proper vaccination of newborns is their basic right and it is also prime responsibility of the parents to take preventive steps for the next generation. He observed this while addressing the participants in an awareness walks held in connection with the International Week for Vaccination of Children. Prof Agha Shabeer Ali, Prof Muhammad Shahid, Lahore General Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Mahmud Salah Uddin, Dr Faryad Hussain, Dr Abdul Aziz, doctors, nursing students and paramedical staff were also present.

Prof Agha Shabeer Ali and Dr Mahmud Salah Uddin said that like other requirements parents should also look after medical needs of their children and take steps accordingly. They added that the government was spending billions of rupees on vaccination but response of parents was not up to the mark.

Talking to the media on the occasion, PGMI Principal Prof Dr Muhammad Tayyab said that there was no practice of visiting door to door in Turkey for vaccination. He said in Pakistan people should also fulfil their responsibilities and contact medical centres to get their children vaccinated on proper time. Prof Muhammad Tayyab said that in Lahore General Hospital every year around 11,000 babies were born and they were administered vaccines besides others children born at homes or private hospitals. He called upon the parents to come forward and ensure vaccination for their kids.