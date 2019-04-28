close
Sun Apr 28, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
April 28, 2019

Seminar

Lahore

LAHORE : Punjab University’s Centre for South Asian Studies (CSAS) organised a seminar on “Future Directions of Pak-Iran Relations” in its auditorium.

According to a press release, former Ambassador Iqbal Ahmad Khan was the keynote speaker while CSAS Director Prof Dr Umbreen Javaid, faculty members and MPhil/PhD scholars were also present on the occasion.

In his address, Iqbal Ahmad Khan said since the inception of Pakistan in 1947, both Pakistan and Iran tried to maintain close relations with each other. He said the global and regional security environment drew the two countries closer.

