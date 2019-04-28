close
Sun Apr 28, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
April 28, 2019

Road accidents

Lahore

April 28, 2019

LAHORE : The Punjab Emergency Service/Rescue 1122 responded to 993 road accidents in all the 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Six people died and 1,106 suffered injuries in the road accidents. Out of the injured, 660 badly injured victims were removed to hospitals while 446 victims with minor injuries were given first aid by the rescue medical teams.

