Murder suspects arrested

LAHORE : CIA Kotwali claimed to have arrested two suspects involved in the killing of a man and injuring two others a couple of days back.

The accused persons had killed Akhtar on a road and injured two passersby named Taj Muhammad and Akbar Shah.

The accused have been identified as Shazil and Umair.

The incident had occurred on a metro station in the Ravi Road police area over a petty dispute.