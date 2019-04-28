Murder suspects arrested

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE : CIA Kotwali claimed to have arrested two suspects involved in the killing of a man and injuring two others a couple of days back.
The accused persons had killed Akhtar on a road and injured two passersby named Taj Muhammad and Akbar Shah.
The accused have been identified as Shazil and Umair.
The incident had occurred on a metro station in the Ravi Road police area over a petty dispute.
