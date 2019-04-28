E-challan system to be set up in Islamabad

LAHORE : The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) will extend support to Islamabad Safe City (ISC) project in emulating the e- challan model of the PSCA.

The PSCA would extend help to the Islamabad project in its upgrade. PSCA has recently been requested by ISC project authorities for help in upgrade of the project and PSCA has started its cooperation in this regard, said PSCA Chief Operating Officer Akbar Nasir Khan while chairing a meeting at PSCA Headquarters.

The officials of ISC also visited PSCA Headquarters on Saturday and had a detailed meeting with authority's senior command. PSCA’s technical team also visited ISCA project twice and shared important draft for upgrade of the project on modern lines.

The PSCA already has provided technical support and guidance to the safe city projects in Quetta and Karachi.

crackdown: Cantt division police claimed to have arrested 174 criminals and seized arms and drugs in a crackdown.

As many as 18 pistols, two rifles, two Kalashnikovs, more than three kg charas and 65 litre liquor were seized. Seven members of criminal gangs were arrested and loot worth more than Rs200,000 was recovered from them.

Moreover, 40 proclaimed offenders of A&B categories and 54 court absconders were held.

Thirty-four persons for violating the laws on kite flying, wheelie, begging and loudspeaker use.