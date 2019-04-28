Renault to propose joint holding firm

TOKYO: Renault will propose a plan to create a joint holding company that would give the French carmaker and Japanese partner Nissan equal footing, a person with knowledge of the issue told Reuters.Under the proposal, both firms would nominate an equal number of directors to the new company, which would be headed by Renault Chairman Jean-Dominique Senard, according to the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity as the plan is not public.

The proposal would aim for further integration between the two automakers, the source said.

The proposal was first reported on Friday by the Nikkei business daily, which said that Renault expects to soon put a plan to Nissan under which ordinary shares in both automakers would be transferred to the new company on a balanced basis. That would effectively dilute the French government’s Renault stake to about 7-8 percent from 15 percent.

The newly-created company would be headquartered in a third country, such as Singapore, the Nikkei and other Japanese media reported, without citing sources.

The proposal comes after the French automaker had approached Nissan with a merger idea ahead of an alliance operational meeting earlier this month, but Nissan CEO Hiroto Saikawa declined to discuss the issue with Senard, according to the Reuters source.

He added that the proposal could be modified before it was presented to Nissan. The Financial Times newspaper reported that Nissan and the Japanese government refused to engage in merger talks with Renault and that Saikawa had refused to meet SMBC Nikko bankers appointed by the French carmaker to work on a deal.