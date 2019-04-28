Toyota abandons technological plan

WASHINGTON: Toyota Motor Corp said on Friday it was halting plans to install Dedicated Short-Range Communications technology on U.S. vehicles aimed at letting cars and trucks communicate with one another to avoid collisions, Reuters reported.Automakers have been divided over whether to proceed with the DSRC system or use a 4G- or 5G-based system in the United States. Toyota’s announcement is a major blow to advocates of DSRC.

The Japanese automaker announced plans in April 2018 to begin the installation of DSRC technology in 2021 “with the goal of adoption across most of its lineup by the mid-2020s.”

On Friday, it said in a letter to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) that “unfortunately we have not seen significant production commitments from other automakers.”

Automakers were allocated a section of spectrum for DSRC in the 5.9 GHz band in 1999 but it has essentially gone unused. Some FCC and cable company officials want to reallocate the spectrum for WiFi and other uses. Testing has gone on for years to see if the band can be shared.

DSRC supporters note the U.S. Transportation Department has invested over $700 million in the system’s development. The cellular option has issues, including problems with interoperability, and is not mature enough to be deployed in the 5.9 GHz band, they say.