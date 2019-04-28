CITY PULSE: Water and Color

The Full Circle Gallery is hosting Anum Ashraf, Arif Ansari, Farooq Aftab, Muntehaa Azad and Sadia Arif’s art exhibition titled ‘Water and Color’ from April 30 to May 20. Call 0303-2239038 for more information.

Where Future Lies

The ArtChowk Gallery is hosting Fatima Khalid, Hina Tabassum and Khushbakht Somroo’s art exhibition titled ‘Where Future Lies’ until April 29. Call 021-35300482 for more information.

Hibah Rahmani

Pakistan-born Hibah Rahmani, an avionics engineer for Nasa, will speak about the Kennedy Space Center, their rockets and Launch Services Program, space exploration and aeronautics from 7pm on April 29 at T2F’s Faraar Gallery. Call 021-35389043 for more information.

Maidan

Studio Seven is hosting Anusha Ramchand, Nadeem Alkarimie, Maham Nadeem, Mariam Ansari and Hassaan Aslam’s art exhibition titled ‘Maidan’ until April 30. Call 021-35373427 for more information.

Palat kay dekhtay hain

The Chawkandi Art Gallery is hosting Ayesha Naveed, Haider Ali Naqvi, Jovita Alvares and Razin Rubin’s art exhibition titled ‘Palat kay dekhtay hain’ until April 30. Call 021-35373582 for more information.

The Other Side

The MainFrame Gallery is hosting Saba Tanveer’s solo art exhibition titled ‘The Other Side’ until April 30. Call 021-35824455 for more information.

New News Newest

The Canvas Gallery is hosting Mian Ijaz ul Hassan’s solo art exhibition titled ‘New News Newest’ until May 2. Call 021-35861523 for more information.