close
Sun Apr 28, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
April 28, 2019

Hyundai Nishat Motors,: MCB Bank signs MoU for automobile financing

Karachi

 
April 28, 2019

Lahore: Hyundai Nishat Motor (Private) Limited (HNMPL) and MCB Bank Ltd (MCB) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to facilitate their customers by providing a one-stop solution to purchase and finance premium Hyundai automobiles on preferential terms.

The MoU was signed by Mr. Tatsuya Sato, Chief Operating Officer HNMPL and Mr. Adnan Aurangzeb Khan, Division Head Consumer Lending MCB in the presence of Mr. Hideo Takenaka, Executive Vice President Sales & Marketing HNMPL, Mr. Hassan Nawaz Tarar, Group Head Security and Marketing MCB and senior executives from both organizations. The signing ceremony was held at MCB House, Lahore.***

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Karachi