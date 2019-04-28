Ex-town nazim’s suspected killer remanded in CTD’s custody

The administrative judge of anti-terrorism courts on Saturday remanded a suspected target killer in the custody of the Counter Terrorism Department for three days for interrogation about the murder of a former town nazim, among others.

CTD officials presented Kanwar Imran Ali Khan alias Imran Ijaz before the judge, stating that the suspect was a member of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London and had served as the incharge of the party’s hitmen team in its Gulabahar sector.

The investigation officer told the judge that the suspect in the initial interrogation had confessed to killing Jamaat-e-Islami leader and former Liaquatabad Town nazim Dr Pervaiz Mehmood and his associate Saleemullah.

Mehmood and his Saleemullah were killed on September 16, 2012, in a drive-by shooting near KDA Chowrangi in North Nazimabad. The JI leader succumbed to his wounds during treatment at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital while the other person died on the spot.

The IO said that the suspect was already declared an absconder in the case. He added that the suspect was also responsible for handling arms and ammunition for target killers of the party.

The judge sent the suspect on physical remand till April 30 and sought a progress report from the IO at the next hearing.

‘Sectarian terrorists’ remanded

The judge extended the remand of three suspected sectarian terrorists in the custody of the CTD until April 30 as their IO sought more time to complete the interrogation.

According to the CTD, Muhammad Haider alias Chota, Head Constable Syed Haider Abbas Rizvi alias Police Wala and Kamran alias Pathan were associated with banned sectarian outfit, Sipah-e-Muhammad, and had been involved in killings on religious grounds.

It added that the suspects during question revealed that they had been trained by a man of foreign origin who also provided them weapons, vehicles and funds.

The target killers of the gang were paid Rs40,000 monthly and their associates who provided them the names of the targets were paid Rs20,000 every month.