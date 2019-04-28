close
Sun Apr 28, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
April 28, 2019

Three gang members arrested

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
April 28, 2019

Three members of a gang were arrested after an encounter with police in District Malir on Saturday.

According to Malir SSP Irfan Bahadur, the police arrested the suspects, Shahjahan, Ibrahim and Yaqoob, after an exchange of fire near Sharae Altaf within the limits of the Sharafi Goth police station.

The suspects were members of the gang involved in robberies and street crime cases in Sharafi Goth, Shah Faisal and its surrounding areas. Arms and ammunition were recovered from their possession.

He said that the crime data of the arrested suspects was being gathered and the recovered weapons had been sent to the forensic division. Attempt to murder, firing on police and other cases have been registered against them while an investigation is underway.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Karachi