Three gang members arrested

Three members of a gang were arrested after an encounter with police in District Malir on Saturday.

According to Malir SSP Irfan Bahadur, the police arrested the suspects, Shahjahan, Ibrahim and Yaqoob, after an exchange of fire near Sharae Altaf within the limits of the Sharafi Goth police station.

The suspects were members of the gang involved in robberies and street crime cases in Sharafi Goth, Shah Faisal and its surrounding areas. Arms and ammunition were recovered from their possession.

He said that the crime data of the arrested suspects was being gathered and the recovered weapons had been sent to the forensic division. Attempt to murder, firing on police and other cases have been registered against them while an investigation is underway.