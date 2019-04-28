Man dies two days after suicide attempt

A man, who allegedly committed suicide after killing his wife and injuring daughter, died on Saturday.

Following the incident, the cases of murder and attempt to murder were registered against him at the Memon Goth police station. The police said 58-year-old Jumman stabbed his wife, 50-year-old Lateefa Bibi, to death while her daughter, 35-year-old Zubaida, got injured during an attempt to save her mother at their house in the Soomar Samdhani Goth of District Malir on Wednesday. Jumman was admitted to the JPMC where he died.