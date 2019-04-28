Kiptum out of London Marathon over biological passport ban

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PARIS: Kenya’s Abraham Kiptum, the world record holder in the half-marathon, was ruled out of the London Marathon on Friday after being provisionally suspended over irregularities in his biological passport, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) announced.
“The AIU confirms a provisional suspension against Kenyan long-distance runner Abraham Kiptum for an Athlete Biological Passport violation under the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) anti-doping rules,” tweeted the AIU.
Kiptum, 29, set a new world half-marathon record in Valencia last October with a time of 58min 18sec.
He has a personal best time in the marathon of 2hr 5min 26sec, achieved when he won in Amsterdam in 2017.
