Sun Apr 28, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
April 28, 2019

Asian Weightlifting Championship: Nooh to competein +109kg event today

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
April 28, 2019

KARACHI: Pakistan’s prolific young weightlifter Nooh Dastgir Butt will show his mettle in the +109 kilogramme weight category competitions at the Asian Weightlifting Championship in China on Sunday (today).

The 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games bronze medallist, considered the best weightlifter of Pakistan, on Saturday reached China.

Pakistan Weightlifting Federation (PWF) secretary Amjad Amin Butt hoped that Nooh will finish at the victory podium.

“I am hopeful that he will win a medal,” Butt told ‘The News’ from Lahore on Saturday.

Rookie Talha Talib was the other Pakistani weightlifter who featured in the continental event.

Talha a few days ago in 67kg competitions, recorded 304kg in total which included 140kg in snatch and 164kg in clean and jerk.

