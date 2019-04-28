Federations advised to contact PSB for camps

Preparations for South Asian Games

KARACHI: Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) has advised all national federations to contact Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) for the camps in connection with preparations for the South Asian Games slated to be held in Nepal from December 1-10.

“Yes, we have already written to the federations that they should contact the PSB for the camps. I think the majority of federations have already shared their preparatory plans and requirements with the Board,” POA secretary Khalid Mehmood told ‘The News’ on Saturday.

He said that it would be much better if the federations start their camps as it would help them prepare in a much better way for the biennial event.

“If some federations are ready and can hold camps in Ramadan then they should go for it as good preparations could be made in Ramadan too,” Khalid said.

However, he was quick to add that on Monday (tomorrow), effort would be made to communicate with the Board and all concerned regarding the camps.

The Acting DG of the PSB Arif Ibrahim has reportedly conceded that the Board is ready to provide boarding and lodging facilities to all those federations who want to hold camps for the South Asian Games.

Nepal was supposed to host the SAG in April this year but the event was postponed and it was later decided that the eight-nation spectacle would be held from December 1-10 in Kathmandu and Pokhara.

About the 33rd National Games, Khalid informed that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Olympic Association’s president Syed Aqil Shah had told the NOC that they would inform it by April 29 to discuss as to which dates should be fixed for the biennial competitions of the country.

“On Monday, we will contact Aqil Shah and then a final decision will be taken regarding the dates,” Khalid said.

Balochistan was supposed to host the 33rd National Games in Quetta last month but it failed to do so. It forced the POA to shift the spectacle to Khyer Pakhtunkhwa. However, Balochistan has been told that it can stage the 34th National Games when it is ready sometime next year.

Keeping in view the preparation for the SAG, it is more likely that the Games would be held either in late September or early October.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) requested the PSB that it wanted to hold a camp for a couple of Asian events and South Asian Games at the Pakistan Sports Complex Islamabad from the first week of next month.

The PVF also requested the Board to provide a decent room to its newly-hired Korean coach Kyoung Hoon Kim along with food and internet facilities at the Pakistan Sports Complex Islamabad. The coach is arriving in Islamabad on April 30.