Pak Under-19 tour of SL called off

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Saturday confirmed that Sri Lanka Cricket had postponed the Under-19 series against Pakistan and the training camp, which was in progress in Karachi, had also been called off.

Pakistan’s Under-19 side was scheduled to travel to Colombo for two four-day and three one-day matches on April 30.

PCB Director International Zakir Khan said: “We have received confirmation from Sri Lanka Cricket, who have expressed their inability to host the Pakistan U19 cricket team as per the original schedule due to this week’s tragic events.

“The two boards are now working on alternate options, including the possibility of a series prior to the Pakistan U19’s tour of South Africa in June. As soon as these details are confirmed, the PCB will make a formal announcement.” In a series of unfortunate terrorist attacks in Sri Lanka, over 250 people lost their lives.