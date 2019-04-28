­Imad hits unbeaten ton as Pakistan thrash Kent

KARACHI: Pakistan began their long English sojourn on positive note on Saturday as they recorded an emphatic 100-run win against Kent in their first warm-up game at Beckenham cricket ground.

Imad Wasim hit a sparkling ton, batting down the order, while Fakhar Zaman and Harris Sohail scored solid fifties on a perfect batting track to enable to Pakistan pile up 358-7 after opting to bat first.

Imad, who has had fitness issues in the recent, was in his element as he blasted an unbeaten 117 from just 78 balls. He hit 13 fours and four sixes in his blistering knock that came after openers Fakhar and Imam-ul-Haq laid the foundation for a big total.

Fakhar belted 76 from just 59 balls with the help of nine fours and a six. Imam chipped in with a 47-ball 39 in an opening stand worth 92.

Pakistan were at one stage facing a difficult situation after having lost 5 for 164 but Harris and Imad lifted the innings with an explosive partnership for the sixth wicket. Harris scored 75 from 7 balls. Imran Qayyum took 4-54 for Kent.

In reply, the home team was bowled out for 258 in 44.1 overs. Alex Blake took the Pakistani attack to sword with a stunning 89 from just 48 balls. He hit six sixes and an equal number of fours. OG Robinson scored 49 but the rest of the Kent batters were unable to counter Pakistan’s potent bowling attack.

One cause of concern for Pakistan must be Yasir Shah’s particularly expensive figures. The leggie, who has been included in the squad as cover for Shadab Khan, gave away 90 runs from his 10 overs. Though he picked up three wickets, Yasir was milked for runs by Kent’s batsmen especially the big-hitting blake. Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali and Fakhar Zaman picked up two wickets apiece. Pakistan will play two more warm-up games before meeting England in a one-off T20 International in Cardiff on May 5. They will five ODIs against England before beginning their World Cup campaign with a game West Indies on May 31.

Score Board

Pakistan won toss

Pakistan

Imam-ul-Haq c Rouse b Snater 39

Fakhar Zaman c Snater b Qayyum 76

Babar Azam b Qayyum 9

Haris Sohail c Crawley b Harris 75

*†Sarfraz Ahmed c Klaassen b Qayyum 10

Shoaib Malik b Qayyum 4

Imad Wasim not out 117

Faheem Ashraf c Cox b Klaassen 17

Hasan Ali not out 0

Extras (b 4, w 6) 10

Total (7 wickets; 50 overs) 358

Did not bat: Yasir Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi

Fall: 1-92, 2-123, 3-138, 4-152, 5-164, 6-303, 7-352

Bowling: Harris 10-0-87-1 (w 4); Klaassen 10-0-86-1 (w 1); Snater 10-0-68-1 (w 1); Riley 7-0-49-0; Qayyum 10-0-45-4; Blake 3-0-19-0

Kent

Z Crawley c Sarfraz b Faheem 7

S R Dickson c Malik b Faheem 2

O G Robinson c Sarfraz b Hasan 49

*†A P Rouse c sub b Yasir 20

A J Blake c & b Hasan 89

J M Cox c Sarfraz b Imad 21

S Snater c Imam b Yasir 12

J A R Harris c Fakhar b Yasir 0

Imran Qayyum not out 26

A E N Riley st Sarfraz b Fakhar 10

F J Klaassen c Babar b Fakhar 10

Extras (lb 1, w 7) 8

Total (all out; 44.1 overs) 258

Fall: 1-9, 2-10, 3-44, 4-176, 5-184, 6-211, 7-211, 8-217, 9-231, 10-258

Bowling: Faheem 5-1-16-2; Shaheen 7-3-20-0 (w 1); Hasan 7-0-35-2 (w 2); Imad 8-0-39-1; Yasir 10-0-90-3 (w 2); Malik 5-0-37-0 (w 1); Fakhar 2.1-0-20-2 (w 1)

Umpires: Mark Newell and Neil Bainton (England)