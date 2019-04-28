Destroying home

We are systematically tearing down the only home we know: Planet Earth. We see this all around us as in our country groundwater becomes increasingly polluted, species including the snow leopard and Markhor face extinction and forests are torn down. The draft of a new UN report to be discussed by representatives of 30 countries in Paris at the end of the month warns that up to a million species face extinction due to human activity. The report points out that the loss of biodiversity is higher than at any previous time in human existence. It warns also that our planet is on the verge of a ‘mass extinction event’, the last of which happened half a million years ago, with half a million to a million species projected to be wiped off the face of the Earth. The event is already underway. The thought should terrify us all. Sadly, most humans around the world, including the people of Pakistan, are unaware or indifferent to what is happening. We do not realise that the loss of bees currently taking place could destroy our food chain and devastate the ecosystem. Insects, according to the UN report, are the species which are vanishing most rapidly. They play an immensely important role in enabling the current system of food production, plant growth and pollination to survive. Without them, our lives too would be more perilous than ever before.

The world needs to act collectively. This will undoubtedly be discussed at the summit in Paris. While mass action, led by the world’s most powerful leaders is urgently required, we need to act as individuals too. Each of us can do more to save biodiversity and protect our fragile environment. Countries like Kenya and Rwanda have already taken a big step forward by banning the use of plastic bags. We must persuade our leaders to act for the environment, for our future and for the future of the generations yet to come. Already, we are being poisoned by the toxic waste we have created. The problem is a global one and can also be solved if the 7.5 billion people of Earth who call this minuscule planet our home come together and act collectively no matter where they live, or what ethnic, racial or religious group they belong to.