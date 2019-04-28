Too many cooks

This refers to Saleem Safi’s article ‘Ten chief ministers for one province (April 24). I fully agree with the writer’s arguments. I am from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and my political allegiance is with the ruling party but I confess that there is political and administrative chaos in the province. The direction of the government is not yet known. KP has a case of ‘Too many cooks spoil the broth’. The incumbent CM is helpless in front of the de facto CMs. Eighteen departments are being run without ministers; there are rumours this is so because the chief selector, PM Imran Khan, has stopped the CM from inducting new ministers unless he (IK) gives him the list. There is uncertainty among the MPAs of the province. Nobody knows what will happen next. Some say this is more the fault of the PM than the CM or other ministers.

Engineer Intizar Khan ( Bannu )