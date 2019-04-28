Wheat and weather

The recent devastating weather has damaged much of Punjab’s wheat crop. According to estimates, 150,000 tonnes of wheat in the province has been lost. Also, there has been damage to standing wheat crops due to the bending of crops of a vast area. It merits a mention that wheat was sown over 16.165 million acres in Punjab during the current season with a production target of 19.5 million tonnes. However, severe weather in southern and central Punjab has left much of the crop damaged. According to some estimates, the monetary losses of farmers are estimated to be around Rs6 billion. It is also to be mentioned that many small farmers grow wheat by taking high interest loans, which will need to be repaid before the following crop is sown.

In view of the above, all eyes are on the government to come up with appropriate compensation for farmers as well as taking steps to ensure that the agricultural system is less vulnerable to changing weather patterns. Also, there is a need to provide every possible relief to the affected farmers.

Khan Faraz ( Peshawar )