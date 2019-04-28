close
Sun Apr 28, 2019
April 28, 2019

Where’s the rebuttal?

Newspost

 
April 28, 2019

Prime Minister Imran Khan has about half a dozen people on his media team and Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has just been inducted as the special assistant to the prime minister for information and broadcasting. This means the PM also holds the portfolio of information minister. The performance of the PM’s media team leaves much to be desired. One fails to find any convincing strong-worded rebuttals to PPP and PML-N propaganda.

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s words during his maiden visit to Iran were misconstrued and quoted out of context. The matter should have been clarified and things should have been set right forthwith by the media team. A clarification by the Prime Minister’s Office only came on TV channels on Wednesday after much damage had been done. What is the media team doing?

Muhammad Murtaza ( Lahore )

