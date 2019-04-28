Roadside licences

One day I saw an officer of the PDA BCA section demanding rent from a poor roadside vendor. I wanted to help the roadside vendor by purchasing a proper licence for him, but after many months I was not able to find any information on the process of purchasing roadside vendor licences from the PDA. To my shocked surprise I recently found out that there is no process for vendor registration or licensing in the PDA and most of the officers were collecting rental on false pretext. I found it very strange that the PDA would not highlight such an easy and beneficial process to the CM for approval.

Besides generating jobs and revenue for the city, roadside vendors also provide food and other services to citizens at locations where such facilities are not available. I request the chief minister to immediately ask the PDA to start a road vendor registration process, and to ensure success, the first year registration should be free or at very discounted rate. Each 6 to 12 month licence-holder should be issued an RFID card, which will help city administrators to easily check licenses of vendors. Vendors should be allowed areas or streets while the PDA would increase licence fee for areas that are in high demand, while the public can request vendors for specific areas from the PDA through online suggestions. Properly managing roadside vendors is important for the tourism industry and for community health, as they provide the right products at the right places and at the right price.

Engr Shahryar Khan Baseer ( Peshawar )