Clean and green

I have often written on curbing use of polythene bags. I had a chance to visit a public park located in central market Lala Rukh in Wah Cantt recently. It was shocking to see plastic bags lying all around the park as well as in the surrounding localities. This necessitates a massive campaign to get rid of these shopping bags. In my opinion, this is the state not only Wah Cantt but other cities of Pakistan as well. I suggest that there is a need to stop the manufacturing of polythene bags besides imposing fine on those who litter the areas wilfully as is being practised in the developed countries of the world.

There is a dire need to launch a widespread campaign on both on print and electronic media. I request the prime minister of Pakistan, and the four CMs to ensure that this ugly practice is stopped forthwith to make Pakistan clean and green in the real sense.

Engr Riaz Akbar ( Wah Cantt )