April 28, 2019

Challenges to justice

Newspost

 
Low-income litigants suffer the most at the hands of our justice system. Pakistan has an estimated 80,000 individuals detained in its prisons; most of these detainees have yet to be convicted.

The justice system needs to be revamped by starting an initiative against false evidence, which is very common. Furthermore, lawmakers must introduce a speedy justice system which should mainly rely on modern tools like DNA rather than usual formalism.

Yasir Rashid Khan Opal ( Shangla )

