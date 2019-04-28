Where Asad went wrong

This refers to the article ‘What failed Asad Umar’ (April 26) by Shahzad Chaudhry. Basically, four reasons can be ascribed for the failure. First, despite being nominated as a finance minister in the shadow cabinet of his party before the elections, Asad Umar did not care to do the necessary homework. He overestimated his skill and competence. Secondly, he dithered in taking bold and difficult decisions on the economy soon after assuming office that would not only been largely acceptable to the people considering the initial euphoria of change but could have set a clear direction. Third, the bailout funds received from friendly countries, more due to Imran Khan’s diplomatic finesse, made him complacent. Fourth, he thought that taking the IMF route would be an easy process and would be done quickly. He forgot or may not have known that the IMF always has some political agenda behind its programme.

Asad Umar is an upright person but honesty is simply not enough to be successful. His short tenure as finance minister was more of a business-as-usual approach, rather than out-of-the-box thinking. Having bookish knowledge of public finance and economy, he relied on the bureaucrats in his ministry for advice and guidance, rather than vice versa.

Arif Majeed ( Karachi )