Govt support can help potters turn the wheels of a dying industry

HYDERABAD: Elderly clay potter Photo Kumbhar is surrounded by a dozen skilled workforce, mostly his close relatives, sons and nephews at a makeshift workshop in village Yar Muhammad Jhanjhi, near Mirpurkhas city.

Photo is unaware of any incentives by government institutes or a mechanism to ensure raw material supply on subsidised rates for continuing this valuable craft.

“We do not know about any kind of support. We receive students and researchers frequently from different institutes to get information and learn about our lifestyle. We take it as a blessing that somebody comes to us and learns about our work and life,” he said.

He also pointed out that they did not expect anything from anybody, as they wanted to rely on their own work for sustenance. “We want to keep this traditional work alive, which was introduced to us by our forefathers, generations ago,” Photo added.

The village has around 120 families, out of which 50 were potters, who originally spoke Marwari. Many of these families have been facing hardships from the time when plastic and steel products started replacing earthenware.

However, many still continue to work as potters and depend solely on the industry for their survival. They spend the whole day at the workshop preparing a variety of earthen jars, plates, bowls, mugs, milk pots, flour pots, and utensils of various sizes which have a demand in the local market.

Despite living in the village for the past 35 years, the potters do not own houses. They live on the agriculture lands, and the local landlord has the discretion to let them stay or to remove them from his land. According to skilled dwellers of this village, they have a long history of migration through generations in search of better living and raw materials. Workers of various ages work at the factories.

“We are a creative team of one dozen people, including four-five women. All have come from the same background and prefer to work in a safe environment,” Photo said. “Our women do some supportive work, specially colouring raw items.”

After the raw clay products are r

Women paint the clay products red, black and white, before they are fired in the kiln within the premises of the workshop.

Training starts early for these workers! Even as children many of these workers spent time at the workshops playing with broken pieces of pottery and mud. But serious training needs at least two rigorous years at the workshop.

Elderly Photo Kumbhar said, “At least two years are a must to get proficient at this unique profession.”

Potters in Sindh belong to three ethnic communities – Kacchi, Marwari, and Sindhi. Their work however is similar across the province, as it is dictated by demand. Very few families are involved in experimental work.

During interviews, it was learned that due to climatic variations the potters were losing their sources of raw materials like fine earth, mud, fresh water, fuel wood, and cow dung etc.

Village Yar Muhammad Jhanjhi though still has some fine earth with a freshwater canal nearby, they have trouble finding fuel for their kilns. Instead of wood, they have to buy costly wood powder from wood factories. They also face difficulties finding cow dung, which they believe was essential to cook the earthen items in traditional kilns. In some areas, potters have installed gas and electricity kilns too, but they come at a huge cost.

Despite the ups and downs, Photo Kumbhar seems optimistic about keeping his work alive. He expects prosperity as Ramazan was approaching fast. He has orders to supply different items before the start of the fasting month, especially as summer has higher demand for earthen products.

Photo said that in some villages, people followed a communal system to break their fast at mosques and in public places. “There, they mostly prefer earthen plates, jars, and glasses instead of plastic or steel crockery,” he informed.

Shakeel Abro of Sindh Indigenous and Traditional Crafts Company (Sitco) said they were working with traditional families associated with different arts and crafts to motivate them to adopt modern techniques for increasing their market share. Sitco works with the Sindh government to promote the dying arts and crafts of Sindh.

For this, Abro suggested developing links between universities and especially ceramic institutes and potters community.

“I know that students of different educational institutes, especially those learning ceramics travel to visit these artisans to document their work, change in work, and lifestyle. But they never give recommendations at important forums to mobilise any financial packages or government support to promote these indigenous industries,” he added.

He said that at least the government institutions could have a mechanism to supply raw material at subsidised rates for developing this important sector. Shakeel also said that the government institutes could focus on capacity building of artisans, so they could add more value to their traditional products and adjust designs for the urban markets.