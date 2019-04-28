Weekly SPI up 0.37 percent

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive price indicator (SPI) for the week ended April 25 increased to 0.37 percent over the previous week, and rose a whopping 12.91 percent as compared to weekly inflation in the corresponding period last year, official data showed on Saturday.

Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) data showed that weekly inflation for the combined income group continued with its upward trend, recording at 252.09 points against 251.15 points last week.

SPI for income group of up to Rs8,000 increased 0.40 percent during the week under review as compared to the preceding week, while registering an increase of 9.94 percent compared to weekly inflation in the corresponding period last year.

Weekly inflation for the group earning Rs8,001 to Rs12,000 increased by 0.38 percent. The SPI for the people earning between Rs12,001 and Rs18,000 increased up to 0.39 percent; and for those making Rs18,001 and Rs35,000 it went up 0.37 percent.

The income group earning above Rs35,000 recorded the lowest increase in inflation at 0.35 percent; however, the weekly SPI increased a whopping 17.15 percent for this quintile compared to the weekly inflation in the corresponding period last year.

PBS computes weekly price trend of 53 essential items from 17 urban centres. Average prices of 20 goods increased during the week ended on April 25 over the previous week.

The items which recorded the highest increase in average prices were tomatoes, up 9.32 percent to Rs66.86/kg; onions, up 8.35 percent to Rs57.72/kg; potatoes, up 4.71 percent to Rs22.67/kg; eggs, up 4.52 percent to Rs88.52/dozen; bananas, up 3.42 percent to Rs97.37/dozen; pulse moong, up 1.98 percent to Rs147.97/kg; sugar, up 1.86 percent to Rs66.77/kg; and pulse mash, up 1.42 percent to Rs155.44/kg.

Nominal increase in prices was registered by garlic, gram, prepared tea, mutton, curd, shirt, bread, beef, rice Irri-6, cigarette, cooked pulses, and gur. Prices of 10 items decreased, including chicken, LPG cylinder, wheat, wheat flour, firewood, red chilli powder, cooking oil, vegetable ghee, and red lentil. Average prices of 23 items remained unchanged.