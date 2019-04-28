Rupee may stay flat

The rupee traded unchanged against the dollar for the second straight week, amid flat dollar demand from importers, while the country’s foreign exchange reserves fell 1.24 percent to $15.994 billion during the week ended April 19.

In the interbank market, the local currency commenced the week firmer and traded at 141.39 in all the five trading sessions.

The rupee moved both ways against the greenback, trading in narrow ranges of 142 and 142.30 in the open market this week.

Dealers expect the rupee to remain range-bound over the next week due to dull demand for foreign exchange in the market.

The local currency was supported this week by weak dollar demand from the private and corporate sectors.

A staff mission of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is expected to arrive

in Islamabad on April 29 to discuss a three-year bailout package for economic reforms.

Moreover, Prime Minister Imran Khan, while addressing a leaders’ roundtable conference in China, called for the creation of tourism corridors between member countries of the Belt and Road Initiative to promote regional connectivity.

Earlier, he held a meeting with the International Monetary Fund chief on the sidelines of the second Belt and Road Forum in Beijing.

The premier and the International Monetary Fund chief discussed prospects for a comprehensive policy package and financial support to help stabilise the economy of the country.

The forex reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan declined $219 million to $9.024 billion due to external debt servicing and other official payments.

Pakistan is likely to roll over $5 billion to $7 billion loan on account

of deposits and commercial loans from China, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to make debt repayments more manageable during the IMF programme.

The country got deposits worth $7 billion from friendly countries during this fiscal year. The commercial lending by Chinese banks amounted to $5 billion to $5.5 billion.