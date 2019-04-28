Government cuts gas supply to zero-rated industry to fuel power plants

LAHORE: The government has convinced zero-rated industries to curtail 80 million metric cubic feet/day (mmcfd) from gas quota allocated to them for the next two months to fuel power plants amid imminent peak electricity demand in summer, people familiar with the matter said on Saturday.

Sources said the government managed to partially withdraw gas quota allocated to the zero-rated industries for two months to increase power generation. Industry representatives also agreed to forego 80 mmcfd gas out of 200 mmcfd allotted to them for the next two months, they said. The curtailed lot would help the government revive idle power generation capacity in May and June to meet electricity load in summer, especially during Ramazan.

The sources said the power division of the ministry of energy and a delegation of the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (Aptma) agreed to the arrangement in writing, which was communicated to all the stakeholders earlier this week. In return, the government assured the industry representatives of 24-hour electricity supply in May and June, they added. The 200 mmcfd gas quota has been allocated to five zero-rated industries – textile, leather, carpet, sports goods and surgical.

A senior official of the Aptma confirmed with The News that partial gas diversion from zero-rated industries has been agreed for two months only.

“From June onwards, hydropower generation would pick up and (hence) there will be no greater reliance on thermal generation,” the official said. “Diversion of gas has been made possible through mutual arrangement. Industry understands government’s position on provision of uninterrupted power supply during summer.”

Sources said the government prepared a summary earlier this month to withdraw 200 mmcfd of gas quota for the zero-rated industries as they are already getting highly subsidised electricity. Zero-rated industrial units are getting subsidised electricity at the rate of 7.5 cents per unit.

The sources said the summary is expected to present before the upcoming meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee of the cabinet. The gas could efficiently be used in the power sector and volume of electricity could be increased, they added.

Industry representatives, however, resisted the government’s move and eventually both the parties agreed to settle the issue by partially slashing gas supply.

A senior official said it is rational to divert gas from the industry to power sector as subsidised electricity is already supplied to the industrial units. “The additional power supply from natural gas will reduce overall power generation cost.”

The government has made commitment to provide cheap electricity to zero-rated industrial units and it is also responsible to provide guaranteed gas supplies to captive power plants. The government is, however, facing a daunting task to bridge demand and supply of gas.

“We are facing problem of higher dependence on costly and scarce furnace oil fuel, which has emerged as a bottleneck in electricity generation, in the current summer,” the official added. “The sourcing of furnace oil on smooth basis has become difficult due to the policy of shedding reliance on furnace oil.”