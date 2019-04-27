Combating terror

The recent eight attacks in Sri Lanka which took almost 300 lives and left hundreds of injured are highly condemnable. Attacking people on the day of Easter means that the culprits behind this tragic incident wanted to create religious intolerance. All this was aimed to create hatred.

The world must adopt a clear approach now that terrorists have no faith or religion but rather they are the worst brutal enemies of the seven billion people living on this planet.

Even a safe and peaceful country like New Zealand came under the fire of terrorism. All this shows that terrorists seek pleasure in killing the innocent. To defeat this protracted disease, the world needs collective wisdom and strategy on the part of the major world leaders. If this does not happen and just the blame game continues, then I fear a day will come when terrorism will engulf the whole world by inciting intolerance.

Syed Badshah

Buner