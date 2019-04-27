Same old

This refers to the article, ‘A myth from our times’ (April 25) by Kamila Hyat. The writer has outlined very well that it is parliament and the system that is in place that we must develop for democracy. There is no point in trying to impose something that is inherently not part of our existing system of voting or elections or democracy. It is very disturbing that after so many years even now Pakistan’s people get swayed by such talk of trying for a ‘new’ system. When in fact this ‘new’ is really just the old repackaged in different glossy wrappings. Those advocating for such ‘change’ may wish to go through our history books once again.

Maida Ali

Lahore