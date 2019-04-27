close
Sat Apr 27, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
April 27, 2019

Same old

Newspost

 
April 27, 2019

This refers to the article, ‘A myth from our times’ (April 25) by Kamila Hyat. The writer has outlined very well that it is parliament and the system that is in place that we must develop for democracy. There is no point in trying to impose something that is inherently not part of our existing system of voting or elections or democracy. It is very disturbing that after so many years even now Pakistan’s people get swayed by such talk of trying for a ‘new’ system. When in fact this ‘new’ is really just the old repackaged in different glossy wrappings. Those advocating for such ‘change’ may wish to go through our history books once again.

Maida Ali

Lahore

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost