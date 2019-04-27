Where’s the offer?

In April 2017, an advertisement for vacant positions in the FBR, varying from grade 1 to 15, was published in various national dailies of Pakistan. The tender was given to OTS, a testing agency and the recruitment process was completed in all cities of Pakistan. But, unfortunately, candidates from the Karachi region are still waiting for offer letters despite having gone through the process of written test and interview. The candidates also submitted a complaint in the Citizen’s Portal launched by our prime minister, and instructions were given to the chief commissioner CRTO-III Karachi to finalise the recruitment process by April 15. But, there has been no progress in issuing appointment letters to the successful candidates. I request the higher authorities to take action on an urgent basis and issue offer letters of the Karachi region.

Asad Khuhawar

Karachi