Dar among World Cup match officials

DUBAI: Pakistani umpire Aleem Dar has been named by the International Cricket Council (ICC) as among the nearly two dozen match officials for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Geo News reported.

The ICC announced the match officials for the league phase of the 48-match tournament. Dar is among the 16 umpires and six match referees finalised for the match tournament.The match referees are Chris Broad, David Boon, Andy Pycroft, Jeff Crowe, Ranjan Madugalle, and Richie Richardson.

And the umpires are Aleem Dar, Kumar Dharmasena, Marais Erasmus, Chris Gaffaney, Ian Gould, Richard Illingworth, Richard Kettleborough, Nigel Llong, Bruce Oxenford, Sundaram Ravi, Paul Reiffel, Rod Tucker, Joel Wilson, Michael Gough, Ruchira Palliyaguruge, and Paul Wilson.