Sat Apr 27, 2019
Newsdesk
April 27, 2019

Pak cueist turns to crowdfunding

Sports

N
Newsdesk
April 27, 2019

MANCHESTER: Pakistan’s snooker ace Hamza Akbar has turned to crowdfunding to buttress his career after what he says is the unavailability of sponsors or any financial support from his home country, Geo News reported.

Hamza, 26, turned professional after winning the Asian Snooker Championship beating India’s Pankaj Advani in 2015. Since turning pro, Hamza has been pursuing his career in the United Kingdom. However, a lack of funds and some visa issues halted his progress and he slipped out of the top 100 rankings despite being among the best players at one time.

He is now eyeing a comeback in the circuit through the Q School professional tournament which starts next month and to enter in that tournament he needs to submit 1,000 GBP. “I don’t have enough finances, I didn’t get any sponsor and that’s why I have created a website for crowdfunding where people can support me,” Hamza told Geo News from Manchester.

“It is not easy to continue playing in the professional circuit. You need to pay registration fees, you need to travel, and you need to pay the coaches. It is not just easy for someone like me to continue without financial support,” he said.

