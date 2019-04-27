close
Sat Apr 27, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
P
Pa
April 27, 2019

Sala’s dad dies months after son

Sports

P
Pa
April 27, 2019

SANTA FE: Emiliano Sala’s father has died, months after the footballer was killed in a plane crash in the English Channel, a politician has said. Horacio Sala, 58, died at his home in Progreso in Argentina’s Santa Fe province, local media reported on Friday.

The 28-year-old Argentine footballer, who had signed for Cardiff City, disappeared with the pilot of the Piper Malibu after it crashed in the waters north of Guernsey on January 21. Progreso mayor Julio Muller told radio station La Red of Sala’s death.

“The partner of Horacio called me at five in the morning. The doctors were already there. When he left his home, he had already died,” Muller said, according to local media reports. “He could never get over Emi’s death.” Muller cited “a heart problem” for the father’s death.

The father said he was “desperate” after the underwater search found the crashed aircraft. “I cannot believe it. This is a dream. A bad dream. I am desperate,” Sala said.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports