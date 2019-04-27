Arthur won’t rule out Hafeez for England ODIs

KENT: Pakistan’s head coach Mickey Arthur on Thursday said Mohammad Hafeez should not be ruled out of the one-day international series against England, Geo News reported.

Ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup Pakistan will face England in a T20 and ODI series beginning on May 5. “He [Hafeez] has bowled and he has fielded. Hafeez is ahead of where we want him and that’s great news. He has been doing a lot of work so don’t rule out Hafeez in the one-day series,” Arthur said.

Hafeez is recovering from an injury sustained during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and has been included in Pakistan’s 15-member squad for the World Cup. The coach said the team had been practising in English conditions which is invaluable for them. “The players have been brilliant and our preparation has been outstanding,” Arthur added.

Pakistan will begin their World Cup campaign against West Indies on May 31 against West Indies. Mohammad Amir was left out of the 15-member squad with Junaid Khan, Mohammad Hasnain, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Hassan Ali expected to lead the Pakistan pace attack.

Meanwhile, Kent wicketkeeper Sam Billings has been ruled out of England’s one-day international against Ireland and the T20 contest against Pakistan with a dislocated left shoulder.

Billings was injured in Kent’s Royal London One-Day Cup match against Glamorgan on Thursday and is due to see a specialist later on Friday to determine the extent of the problem. Surrey wicketkeeper Ben Foakes has been called into the England squad to replace him.

Billings was injured in the opening over of Thursday’s match, his first appearance of the season for Kent after a stint with the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League. Though not in England’s 15-man squad for the World Cup, the Kent captain had been in line to face both Ireland and Pakistan.

He now joins a list of injury concerns for England which also includes Eoin Morgan, Jason Roy, and Joe Denly. With England’s first-choice wicketkeepers Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow both being rested, Foakes is now in line to make his international white-ball debut.

The call-up is reward for some excellent form in the Royal London One-Day Cup, with his 71 from 80 balls against Middlesex on Thursday his third half-century in as many games. Billings, replying to England Cricket’s post on his unavailability, tweeted: “Thanks a lot. Really appreciate it! Looking forward to watching & supporting the lads this summer.”

Kent later announced Billings would require surgery and will be sidelined for between three and five months, which would rule him out of the World Cup. Kent director of cricket Paul Downton said: “Sam has seen a specialist this morning, where he underwent a scan to assess the extent of his injury. The scan highlighted significant damage to his shoulder, meaning he will require surgical intervention.