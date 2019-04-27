PM for boosting Pak-Tajik collaboration

BEIJING: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday reiterated the importance Pakistan attached to the closer ties and enhanced collaboration with Tajikistan in diverse fields.

In a meeting with President Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon on the sidelines of the Second Belt and Road Forum, the two leaders also discussed matters relating to connectivity and energy cooperation. Both leaders exchanged views on political relations, high-level exchanges, trade and economic interaction and regional situation.

They also reviewed the progress of Central Asia-South Asia power project (CASA-1000) and resolved to ensure its timely completion. The two sides agreed to intensify bilateral exchanges to further boost bilateral collaboration in the field of energy and other areas.