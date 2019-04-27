Police name prime suspect in Birmingham shooting death

BIRMINGHAM: Detectives investigating the shooting death of a young father have named a prime suspect wanted in connection with the killing.

Remal Hunt, 28, was shot dead in a Birmingham street in broad daylight on April 18, in the middle of a residential street. Appealing directly to the public for help, detectives have named the prime suspect as 24-year-old Keanu Bedward.

West Midlands Police said officers had been trying to trace Bedward, who it is believed is no longer in the country, and urged anyone with information about his whereabouts to come forward. Hunt is thought to have been “deliberately targeted” after he was shot once in the chest.

Detectives are keen to hear of any sightings of those cars in and around Church Road and nearby Erdington High Street, at around noon, on the day of the shooting. Detective Inspector Caroline Corfield, who is leading the investigation, said: “I am appealing to anyone who was in the area at around midday. You may have valuable information that can help with our investigation.