Sat Apr 27, 2019
Newsdesk
April 27, 2019

WB chief pledges to strengthen cooperation with Pakistan

N
Newsdesk
April 27, 2019

BEIJING: World Bank (WB) chief executive Kristalina Georgieva has pledged to further strengthen cooperation with Pakistan in the areas of disbursements, programme lending and guarantees provision for raising external funds.

She made the pledge during a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan on the sidelines of the Belt and Road Forum on Friday. The Prime Minister informed Georgieva about the recent steps taken by the government for improving the economic and fiscal situation in the country.

He appreciated the role played by the WB in regional connectivity, poverty alleviation, financial management, provisional projects, Dasu and other infrastructure projects and ease of doing business.

Khan also informed her about the socio-economic uplift measures taken by the government and creation of Ehsaas — a social welfare programme.The Premier was accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance Dr AbdulHafeez Shaikh and Adviser on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood.

