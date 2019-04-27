Kashmiri leaders denounce Indian repression

ISLAMABAD: All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Chairman Syed Ali Geelani has strongly criticised India’s character assassination campaign against the Hurriyat leadership through the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

According to the Kashmir Media Service (KMS), in a statement on Friday, Geelani strongly condemned the issuance of a series of notices to the Hurriyat leaders and their family members including Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmed Shah’s daughter Sama Shabbir, and his own sons Dr Nayeem Geelani, Dr Naseem Geelani and grandson Anees-ul-Islam.

He also condemned the inhuman treatment meted out to the Kashmiri prisoners in jails. He appealed to world human rights bodies to send their teams to visit jails in India and occupied Kashmir and take stock of the miserable plight of Kashmiri detainees.

Meanwhile, the Mirwaiz Umar Farooq-led Hurriyat Forum denounced the extension until May 24 in judicial remand of detained Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front chief Yasin Malik, stressing Indian repression cannot intimidate Kashmiri people into submission.

A forum spokesman also strongly denounced the issuance of summons to Geelani’s grandson and the notice to the daughter of senior APHC leader Shabbir Shah. He termed these moves as vengeful and unfortunate. “The policies of repression and intimidations cannot change the basic reality about the Kashmir dispute and the need to resolve it, neither can the display of intimidation and muscular approach push people of Kashmir into submission,” the spokesman said.

He maintained that Kashmir dispute is purely a humanitarian and a political issue and until it is addressed politically, peace will remain a casualty in Kashmir and the South Asia its hostage.This came amid a complete shutdown in the Islamabad district of held Kashmir on Friday. The shutdown was observed for the second consecutive day to mourn the killings of two youths by Indian troops.

The troops killed Safdar Amin and Burhanuddin Ganai, a physiotherapist, in a characteristically brutal cordon and search operation in the Bagender neighbourhood of Bijbehara town on Thursday. All shops, business establishments and schools were closed while traffic was off the roads in the district. In response, Indian authorities deployed Indian forces and police personnel in large numbers in both Islamabad and Bijbehara to prevent anti-India demonstrations.

In a separate incident on Friday, violent clashes broke out between protesters and Indian troops after the forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Turkuwangum area of Shopian district.

Meanwhile, an Indian Border Security Force soldier attempted to kill himself with his service rifle in the Qamarwari area of Srinagar. He was taken to 92 Base Indian Army Hospital where his condition was stable.