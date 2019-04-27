600 British candidates standing in EU elections

LONDON: Nearly 600 candidates will take part in next month’s European elections across Great Britain — up 31 per cent on the last time the polls took place in 2014.

Two brand new parties, Change UK and the Brexit Party, are contesting all the 70 seats up for grabs on May 23. The Conservatives, Labour, Liberal Democrats, Greens and Ukip are also fielding candidates for every seat. The SNP and Plaid Cymru are contesting all the seats in Scotland and Wales respectively.

A total of 580 candidates are standing across Great Britain, up from 442 five years ago. The Women’s Equality Party is fielding candidates for the eight seats in London, while the Yorkshire Party is contesting the six seats in Yorkshire & the Humber.

Neither party stood in the 2014 EU elections. By contrast, the English Democrats Party is fielding 12 candidates this year, compared with 60 in 2014. The 70 seats up for grabs in Britain are divided between 11 regions, which vary in size from three seats in north-east England to 10 seats in south-east England.

Unlike in a general election, where voters choose between individual candidates from different parties, EU elections in Britain are based on a list system, with voters choosing between blocks of candidates all from the same party. Seats are then allocated to candidates within each block, based on the share of votes cast across the region. In Northern Ireland, where three seats are available, a different kind of proportional voting is used, with each political party putting forward a single candidate.