PM calls for war on graft, poverty at Beijing summit

BEIJING: Prime Minister Imran Khan has suggested a five-point road map to countries participating in the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and urged them to join hands in fighting climate change, combat corruption and establish a tourism corridor.

Addressing the opening ceremony of the second Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation here at the China National Convention Center on Friday, Prime Minister Khan called on the participants to direct efforts and focus on the people, and towards addressing impediments on their way to sustainable growth.

Speaking on the theme of “Shaping a Brighter Future”, Khan told the 37 world leaders the urgency to create a poverty alleviation fund and the importance of efforts to further liberalise trade and investment flows. The three-day meeting is being attended by leaders including Russian president Vladimir Putin, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, UK Chancellor Philip Hammond, and the heads of state of the 10 Asean — Association of South-east Asian Nations — states, as well as over 5,000 participants from more than 150 countries. The United States has sent a low-level delegation, while India opted not to attend.

The Prime Minister used the occasion to invite the foreign leaders and delegates to avail of Pakistan’s liberal foreign investment regime and urged them to focus in particular on infrastructure, railways, dams, IT and manufacturing.

Elaborating on his five-points, he called for joint efforts to mitigate climate change. He recalled how the provincial government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province successfully planted one billion trees and said the President of Chile has also mentioned this initiative.

“We launched a nationwide project to plant 10 billion trees. I suggest we launch a joint project to plant 100 billion trees in the next two years, so that we can mitigate the effects of climate change for our coming generations,” he added.

Khan, who has been very vocal about encouraging tourism in Pakistan, suggested the establishment of a BRI Tourism Corridor to promote people-to-people contacts and inter-cultural understanding. He also suggested setting up an office for Anti-Corruption Cooperation to combat the scourge of white-collar crime.

Khan, who won the July 25 general election on the promise to combat corruption, pointed out to world leaders that “white-collar crimes are devastating the world”.Speaking about the importance of fighting poverty, Khan called for creating a Poverty Alleviation Fund that could supplement national efforts in the fight against poverty and malnourishment. “In Pakistan, we have recently launched a targeted poverty alleviation programme called Ehsas, or feeling.”

He said it was aimed at emulating China’s spectacular success in lifting 800 million people out of poverty within a matter of decades. The Prime Minister also called for making concerted efforts to further liberalise trade and investment flows “encouraging our private sector and businesses to collaborate in projects”.

He congratulated Chinese President Xi Jinping and the Chinese government for organising the event and said: “As the Belt and Road transforms from vision into reality, the gathering has provided a useful platform for taking stock and setting the agenda.

“In a world of geopolitical uncertainty, of rising inequality and barriers to trade, the BRI offers a model of collaboration, partnership, connectivity and shared prosperity.”He added: “The BRI marks a new and distinct phase in the onward march of nations of the world along the path of globalisation. The presence of so many world leaders today is proof that we choose hope over despair and cooperation over confrontation.”

Khan said 122 States and 49 international organisations signed on to BRI’s vision and described it as a “historic and monumental” development. The Prime Minister said Pakistan was proud to have partnered and pioneered with China in this “transformational endeavour”. “We have been among BRI’s earliest and most enthusiastic proponents.”

He said the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), one of BRI’s major components and one of its earliest manifestations, has made substantial progress. “Pakistan’s energy supplies have increased massively. Our critical infrastructure gaps are being plugged. Gwadar, once a small fishing village, is transforming rapidly into a commercial hub.” Khan said the Gwadar Airport “will be the largest in the country”.

Khan said together, Pakistan and China were entering the next phase of CPEC, with greater emphasis on socioeconomic uplift, poverty alleviation, agricultural cooperation and industrial development. “We are expanding the frontiers of knowledge through closer engagement and deeper cooperation in the fields of education, innovation and technology.”

He said Special Economic Zones were being set up, along the length of the corridor, and would offer opportunities for investments for Pakistani, Chinese and foreign entrepreneurs. Prime Minister Khan said supplementing the next phase of CPEC, the two countries would sign an expanded Pakistan-China Free Trade Agreement.

“We are changing Pakistan’s economic landscape and Insha-Allah the destiny of our people. I want to thank China and its leadership for their unwavering support for Pakistan,” Khan said. “Our deep-rooted friendship, partnership and brotherhood with China remains strong, resilient and unbreakable, standing tall in the face of every challenge.”

Khan said: “China’s marvellous civilization has given the world wisdom, harmony and prosperity. It has gifted to humanity, great inventions, art and aesthetics and a culture of compassion and co-existence.” He recalled the famous Chinese proverb, “The Ocean is vast because it rejects no rivers.”

He said Pakistan will continue to work on the basis of mutual respect and equal opportunity, with China and other BRI partners, for a better future of our people. “Pakistan will partner with all those who share the vision for a peaceful and prosperous world. We will work together to realise a future of hope and happiness.”